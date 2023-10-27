I want to hear your stories.

Told my new girlfriend I love her 5 times a day for over a month..... Been alone for over 20 years, so that's pretty cool!

K- THULU
7 hours ago

I can very vividly imagine how happy she must be. ...probably smiling from ear to ear with her face as red as a strawberry.... :-)

started making this art mural like thing on the wall nearest to my desk in my room. im a bit of an artist myself, and i thought it would be cool to use my skill to add a little✨razzmatazz✨ to my room. its a fun little project i think. i am making art on pieces of paper and sticking it to the wall (cant draw on the wall itself ofc lolol).

shanila.pheonix_
I started my black belt training! I'm going for my third degree.

Bisexual Axolotls
2 hours ago (edited)

cool! ive always thought that martial arts were so amazing and badaśs. you go dude!!!

I watched a movie with my cow to see what she would do!

Grumpyness24
went to the eras movie!! it was so fun and i’m listening to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) rn!

MadameMalfoy
Bought myself an electric 12-string guitar! It sounds awesome with distortion!

Ned Mortlock
Survived a stroke with no major lasting effects.

RedBadgerCan'tSwim
