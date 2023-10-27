7submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Cool You’ve Done Recently?
I want to hear your stories.
Told my new girlfriend I love her 5 times a day for over a month..... Been alone for over 20 years, so that's pretty cool!
started making this art mural like thing on the wall nearest to my desk in my room. im a bit of an artist myself, and i thought it would be cool to use my skill to add a little✨razzmatazz✨ to my room. its a fun little project i think. i am making art on pieces of paper and sticking it to the wall (cant draw on the wall itself ofc lolol).
I started my black belt training! I'm going for my third degree.
cool! ive always thought that martial arts were so amazing and badaśs. you go dude!!!
I watched a movie with my cow to see what she would do!
went to the eras movie!! it was so fun and i’m listening to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) rn!
Bought myself an electric 12-string guitar! It sounds awesome with distortion!
Survived a stroke with no major lasting effects.