Make sure to add the word noodle in your answer!

#1 A stuffed hand thats stuffed with beads instead of stuffing









Yes, I did say a hand

#2 I used to have a timber wolf stuffed animal named Rex (full name Reximus Maximanus Costolo the third) BUT I LOOOSSTT HIIIMMM😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

#3 plx answer with ur heart

#4 I have as much emotional attachment to any of my possessions as I would a spaghetti noodle. That is to say, none. All material things are temporary.

#5 A ton of stuff, I’ll say my FUNKO pops tho because there’s a lot of stuff

#6 I have a Dream comfort blanket that I take everywhere (don’t judge for liking him.)

#7 My Panda Amanda that I have had since I was 5. 🐼