8submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s An Object You’re Emotionally Attached To?
Make sure to add the word noodle in your answer!
This post may include affiliate links.
A stuffed hand thats stuffed with beads instead of stuffing
Yes, I did say a hand
I used to have a timber wolf stuffed animal named Rex (full name Reximus Maximanus Costolo the third) BUT I LOOOSSTT HIIIMMM😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Pronounced max im A**S (don’t you dare comment on the last part, i was seven)
plx answer with ur heart
I have as much emotional attachment to any of my possessions as I would a spaghetti noodle. That is to say, none. All material things are temporary.
A ton of stuff, I’ll say my FUNKO pops tho because there’s a lot of stuff
I have a Dream comfort blanket that I take everywhere (don’t judge for liking him.)
My Panda Amanda that I have had since I was 5. 🐼
My watch. Haha.
I cannot live without it. I might check the time on my phone, but if I am not wearing my watch I feel super vulnerable.🤣
I've never used this before
I've never used this before