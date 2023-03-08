Make sure to add the word noodle in your answer! 

#1

A stuffed hand thats stuffed with beads instead of stuffing




Yes, I did say a hand

1point
Anna Filip
#2

I used to have a timber wolf stuffed animal named Rex (full name Reximus Maximanus Costolo the third) BUT I LOOOSSTT HIIIMMM😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

0points
Mike_The_Nike (gender fluid)
Mike_The_Nike (gender fluid)
Mike_The_Nike (gender fluid)
1 day ago

Pronounced max im A**S (don’t you dare comment on the last part, i was seven)

0
0points
#3

plx answer with ur heart

0points
Mike_The_Nike (gender fluid)
#4

I have as much emotional attachment to any of my possessions as I would a spaghetti noodle. That is to say, none. All material things are temporary.

0points
Joel 🇨🇦
#5

A ton of stuff, I’ll say my FUNKO pops tho because there’s a lot of stuff

0points
MaskPool
#6

I have a Dream comfort blanket that I take everywhere (don’t judge for liking him.)

0points
Kayla Ankar
#7

My Panda Amanda that I have had since I was 5. 🐼

0points
Julie Snelling
#8

My watch. Haha.
I cannot live without it. I might check the time on my phone, but if I am not wearing my watch I feel super vulnerable.🤣

0points
Lil Miss Hobbit
