This is a very simplified fact but if a small glitch occurs in the quantum realm, the universe will end and the glitch can occur at any time

#2

That Patagotitan was so large, it couldn't be warm blooded, because it would take too much energy and leave the skin cool, and couldn't be cold blooded because that wouldn't penetrate deep enough, so was inserted warmed by basically just its biological processes, which worked due to its size. This is called being gigantothermic.