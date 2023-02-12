What’s something weird that you like mixed together but nobody else seems to?

 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Ketchup and Mayo. Or Mac and Cheese with Ketchup. Hurm..

Report

1point
Rorschach
POST
#2

Fruit and ketchup.
It’s literally so good when you dip an apple in ketchup
🤤

Report

0points
Snake Queen
POST
#3

Figs with guacamole. Sounds super weird, I know. Tried it first as a joke at a party. It's so good, especially if the guac is a little spicy.

Report

0points
RedBadgerCan'tSwim
POST
#4

Okay, hear me out. Velveeta and elbows (Velveeta & Shells will work too) but you mix in tuna from a can or pouch (after draining the oil of course) and add in some frozen peas that have been microwaved.

It's amazing, plus you get protein and vegetables for nutrition.

Report

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST
Rorschach
Rorschach
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Elbows? I thought you were a cannibal for a second..hurm..

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish