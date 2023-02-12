4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Weird Food Mixture You Like?
What’s something weird that you like mixed together but nobody else seems to?
This post may include affiliate links.
Ketchup and Mayo. Or Mac and Cheese with Ketchup. Hurm..
Fruit and ketchup.
It’s literally so good when you dip an apple in ketchup
🤤
Figs with guacamole. Sounds super weird, I know. Tried it first as a joke at a party. It's so good, especially if the guac is a little spicy.
Okay, hear me out. Velveeta and elbows (Velveeta & Shells will work too) but you mix in tuna from a can or pouch (after draining the oil of course) and add in some frozen peas that have been microwaved.
It's amazing, plus you get protein and vegetables for nutrition.