Lotion companies like Aveeno, Olay, and Nivea have alcohol in them that dries your skin. When it dries your skin, you buy more and use it. That makes your skin dry, making your skin dry again, and the cycle continues over and over again. Any chemical name with the ending of "ol" in it is alcohol. Make sure to check the ingredients next time you use some lotion!

WindySwede
WindySwede
She showed that skin could become dryer from lotion. But: "The observed outcome is most likely the combination of interplay and effects of several factors, rather than only one, which makes it more difficult to draw any firm conclusions. " - 'Skin barrier responses to moisturizers', IZABELA BURACZEWSKA (2008). But could not clearly determine what was the best lotion after reading, but think the one with complex creme with 'cetearyl alcohol' ? https://uu.diva-portal.org/smash/get/diva2:172597/FULLTEXT01

