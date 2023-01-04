#1

Last year I started saying 'yo' and 'ayo' and although I've calmed down a lot since then it's still in my vocabulary, but more pressingly I've become a dudebro. I don't know how this happened (I do) but now I end half of my sentences with dude and the other half with bro.

Also, as I've started swearing less (as an 11 and 12 y/o I swore like a rabid sailor and although I still do swear pretty loosely it's no longer 90% of my vocabulary) I've replaced 'f*****g' with 'damn' or 'god damn' and I've also started saying dammit more often. Idk I'm not particularly against it but I'm not sure where I got it from. I can also feel myself slipping towards calling things rad. It's just such an unequaled word like yeah I can call them cool but rad is like really cool and it's just unfortunate that we left rad back in the 80s.