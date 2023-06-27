#1

Fell over on a chair, got a bruise on my leg, it got inflamed, was allergic to the antibiotics and after a few weeks it got so bad it had to be operated on asap but it was possible i was allergic to the anesthetic so it was done without any. Had a open wound on my leg for 8 weeks that had to be cleaned every day and stuff jammed into the wound. Now 13 years later the scar looks like a bullet wound and has no feeling. All of this because 16year old me thought it would be fun to stay up all night drinking coffee and rocking on a chair while chatting on Omegle.