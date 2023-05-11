A rare insult is an insult that is a little hurtful for a second, but mostly really funny and true about you. You are probably gonna remember this insult for a long time too.

 

Just keep it pg fellow pandas! other than that, all replies are welcome :D

1) That i look like someone who can raise my eyebrows, yet I can't. ( i have really big and expressive eyebrows btw if anyone was wondering)

2) I am the shy girl from every manga :/

shanila.pheonix_
I complained about a loud-mouthed, drunk man at the ballet and he told me my voice was quieter than a mouse's fart. Admittedly the insult was in German, but I think it still stands!

cerinamroth
