It can be a complete stranger, or a family member or a friend. Just a habit that somebody does that makes your day. One thing that someone does that makes you feel good or happy inside.

#1 When some random stranger says bless you when I sneeze. Just makes me think that some people actually care.

#2 When someone leaves me a positive comment, agrees with my opinions, and upvotes me on BP, most of the time makes my day. It’s clear I’ve made tons of enemies and many people hate me, I’m basically like a mega j@ck@ss on here or something. But for the people, who upvote and give me positive feedback, just kno I appreciate it and it makes me happy.