It can be a complete stranger, or a family member or a friend. Just a habit that somebody does that makes your day. One thing that someone does that makes you feel good or happy inside.

 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

When some random stranger says bless you when I sneeze. Just makes me think that some people actually care.

Report

0points
River :)
POST
Rorschach(Alt. DP)
Rorschach(Alt. DP)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m usually someone that does that

0
0points
reply
#2

When someone leaves me a positive comment, agrees with my opinions, and upvotes me on BP, most of the time makes my day. It’s clear I’ve made tons of enemies and many people hate me, I’m basically like a mega j@ck@ss on here or something. But for the people, who upvote and give me positive feedback, just kno I appreciate it and it makes me happy.

Report

0points
Rorschach
POST
Rorschach (Submission author)
Rorschach
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a message from DP. Not me. These are DP’s words not mine. I’m just putting what he would say if he could comment. I’m no longer associated with him. Opinions are deadly. I won’t agree or disagree with his. If I do, I’ll end up like him. Banned. Blocked. Hated.

0
0points
reply
#3

Little kids being wholesome. I went to help out my old kindergarten teacher a few months ago, and around three different kids randomly hugged me for no apparent reason. One little girl told me I was pretty, and that's probably the best compliment I've ever gotten.

Report

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish