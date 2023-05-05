If you cut your dogs nail too short and it starts to bleed put some potato starch in a bag and put the paw in the bag. Press the starch against the nail for few minutes and it should stop bleeding

#2

My mom has a ton of life hacks she likes to share with me, but the main one is:



Put a slice of bread with your cookies (which are usually kept in a ziplock bag) to keep them soft! Works every time :)