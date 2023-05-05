2submissions
Hey, Pandas! What’s A Life Hack You Don’t Think Enough People Know About?
Feel free to share more than one, if you want. I think the title is pretty self explanatory.
If you cut your dogs nail too short and it starts to bleed put some potato starch in a bag and put the paw in the bag. Press the starch against the nail for few minutes and it should stop bleeding
My mom has a ton of life hacks she likes to share with me, but the main one is:
Put a slice of bread with your cookies (which are usually kept in a ziplock bag) to keep them soft! Works every time :)
That makes sense considering they're usually made with brown sugar, and that's what you do with brown sugar.