Feel free to share more than one, if you want. I think the title is pretty self explanatory.

If you cut your dogs nail too short and it starts to bleed put some potato starch in a bag and put the paw in the bag. Press the starch against the nail for few minutes and it should stop bleeding

Mis Stake
My mom has a ton of life hacks she likes to share with me, but the main one is:

Put a slice of bread with your cookies (which are usually kept in a ziplock bag) to keep them soft! Works every time :)

DustTea
That makes sense considering they're usually made with brown sugar, and that's what you do with brown sugar.

