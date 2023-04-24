Basically, what the title says. What’s something you think is overused, or weird, or just plain dumb in books, movies, shows, etc?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Anything having to do with a fight scene. Ex: That's not how you punch. That's not what would happen if you got hit there. Why is blood coming out of your mouth no matter where you got stabbed? Why did such a shallow wound leave you on the ground? Why do you talk sooo much to someone you're trying to kill?

Report

2points
Disona
POST
#2

Boy geniuses who sit at a keyboard, frantically bash away a the keys for a few seconds, then triumphantly state "I'm in!" Military installations, high security banks, alien spacecraft - everyone's security can be breached in no time.!

Report

2points
Dave Ryan
POST
#3

A couple of them.
1. Actor is "playing" an instrument/singing, but it is cringey-fake.
2. Car tires somehow squeal...in the dirt.
3. Character falls from an unreasonable height, gets up and keeps on going.
4. Characters stand around *just long enough* for the relatively small fire to get out of control when snuffing it out with the blanket right next to them would have worked fine.

Tropes to see more of:
1. White slave owners getting obliterated by former slaves/allies.
2. Women pwning their fields of expertise.

Report

1point
Kevin the Manager
POST
#4

Bury Your Gays, the Gay Best Friend, etc

Also autistic characters always as cishet white guys who are obsessed with trains.

Report

1point
and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
POST
#5

i cant stand harry potter

Report

1point
The sea pancake
POST
#6

The boy of prophecy

Report

1point
Atrociraptorous
POST
#7

I can't stand high school movies where the characters pretty much do everything except go to school. In most of them, the "smart one" of the group is still just a slacker that occasionally studies for a test. Like did any of the people working on the show/movie ever go to school?

Report

1point
panda is watching
POST
#8

Harry Potter

Report

0points
DV Zara and Headless lesbos
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish