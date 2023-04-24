Basically, what the title says. What’s something you think is overused, or weird, or just plain dumb in books, movies, shows, etc?

#1 Anything having to do with a fight scene. Ex: That's not how you punch. That's not what would happen if you got hit there. Why is blood coming out of your mouth no matter where you got stabbed? Why did such a shallow wound leave you on the ground? Why do you talk sooo much to someone you're trying to kill?

#2 Boy geniuses who sit at a keyboard, frantically bash away a the keys for a few seconds, then triumphantly state "I'm in!" Military installations, high security banks, alien spacecraft - everyone's security can be breached in no time.!

#3 A couple of them.

1. Actor is "playing" an instrument/singing, but it is cringey-fake.

2. Car tires somehow squeal...in the dirt.

3. Character falls from an unreasonable height, gets up and keeps on going.

4. Characters stand around *just long enough* for the relatively small fire to get out of control when snuffing it out with the blanket right next to them would have worked fine.



Tropes to see more of:

1. White slave owners getting obliterated by former slaves/allies.

2. Women pwning their fields of expertise.

#4 Bury Your Gays, the Gay Best Friend, etc



Also autistic characters always as cishet white guys who are obsessed with trains.

#5 i cant stand harry potter

#6 The boy of prophecy

#7 I can't stand high school movies where the characters pretty much do everything except go to school. In most of them, the "smart one" of the group is still just a slacker that occasionally studies for a test. Like did any of the people working on the show/movie ever go to school?