Hey Pandas, What Was Your Strangest “It’s Not What It Looks Like” Moment?
A common trope in romantic comedies is the humorous misunderstanding, or the Not What It Looks Like.
A couple teetering between Will They or Won't They? has gradually started to slide toward "they will". But wait! The girl sees the guy's old crush/ex-girlfriend/other person who's previously expressed a romantic interest in him (or vice versa) go into his apartment, hotel room or whatever, and stay for a suspicious length of time.
The girl is convinced that he and the other woman have gotten together, and goes through intense doubt about her own relationship with the guy. However, she'll hardly ever confront him about it, instead preferring to stew in her own insecurity or make veiled mean comments to the guy, who's usually completely clueless as to what's going on because the other woman just wanted something completely banal, like someone to vent to after her latest boyfriend dumped her. The scales even out, the status quo (i.e., Unresolved Sexual Tension) is restored, and the fans tear their hair out and scream at the writers for some progress, dammit!
Story happened in 2000. A girl in my class in high school asked me about contacts because she also wants to try. I told her to go to the local optician-store and ask for a 1-week free trial. A few days later I asked how it was going with the contacts. Girl- “I forgot how to put them on. How you do it?” Me- “I can show out. Let’s go to the bathroom.” We were in the school library. Every time her finger gets close to her eye she screams “No no no” And when I try to help her, she scream” no no no stop it no stop it”. After a couple of minutes, I told her it’s better if we have the door open. 10-15 people and the librarian were outside, most likly ready to break the door.
