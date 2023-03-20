2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Romantic Fail You’ve Had?
This can include failed pickup lines, kisses, even just bad flirting. Also embarrassing moments in front of your crush. Anything that has to do with the one you love (or loved) that was embarrassing.
At PE class I wanted to impress my crush but I have no physical ability so I got hit in the face with a ball. Have to say I still don’t think he noticed me. I know this isn’t that bad but who knows I might submit again with something worse.
Finally went out with my crush. Kissed him for the first time and my lips start swelling and I break out in hives. I knew I was allergic to tea, well pretty much leaves of any kind attached to a plant or not, but I didn't know till that kiss that if he's drinking tea I need to wait a while before kissing him.... So not fun learning that lesson.