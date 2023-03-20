At PE class I wanted to impress my crush but I have no physical ability so I got hit in the face with a ball. Have to say I still don’t think he noticed me. I know this isn’t that bad but who knows I might submit again with something worse.

#2

Finally went out with my crush. Kissed him for the first time and my lips start swelling and I break out in hives. I knew I was allergic to tea, well pretty much leaves of any kind attached to a plant or not, but I didn't know till that kiss that if he's drinking tea I need to wait a while before kissing him.... So not fun learning that lesson.