2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Christmas Disaster You’ve Had?
Explain what your worst Christmas event was!
This post may include affiliate links.
I got stuck in an Airbnb from snow and was trapped there for a week missing christmas
It isn’t Christmas yet, but I think this still counts: a big Christmas tree fell on top of a teacher in school assembly. Luckily, no injuries, but a very talented photographer caught the teacher’s expression of shock on camera. The school newspaper kids decided it would be funny to publish the photos. The teacher was not amused.