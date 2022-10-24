Or the funniest!

Tell us your Halloween story.

#1

Some creepy-looking guy on a skateboard was following me and my friends when we went trick or treating and when we turned around to see what he wanted, he just gave us all his candy. I thought it was weird and kinda sketch...

The Forgotten Loser
Noodle
Community Member
1 day ago

Very sketch indeed…Was there anything wrong with the candy?

#2

I was walking around with my friend, (no adults) when someone behind us said “You’re late, *my name*.”
It sounded like my mom, but my mom wasn’t with us. (Not dead, just with my other siblings). My friend and I ran to the next house. Both of us heard our parents, calling our names.

Noodle
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 day ago

Spooky

#3

me and my friend getting candy and this dude was like "so... you girls live around here...?" in a creepy voice. we still joke about it a year later

IV (he/they)
#4

It was just me and my two cousins on a scooter and we were getting back home at night after getting some sandwiches from the cafeteria so we just decided to stop a little bit because the cousin who was driving needed to stretch his legs so we all got off and I was just there looking around until I saw this unnatural thing it was tall Matt black had worm like arms and a worm tail instead of legs it also had several eyes on its cone shaped head , I still wonder if what I saw was real or not.
TL;DR
I saw creepy supernatural thing.

Lamont-rules-the-world
