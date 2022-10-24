#1 Some creepy-looking guy on a skateboard was following me and my friends when we went trick or treating and when we turned around to see what he wanted, he just gave us all his candy. I thought it was weird and kinda sketch...

#2 I was walking around with my friend, (no adults) when someone behind us said “You’re late, *my name*.”

It sounded like my mom, but my mom wasn’t with us. (Not dead, just with my other siblings). My friend and I ran to the next house. Both of us heard our parents, calling our names.

#3 me and my friend getting candy and this dude was like "so... you girls live around here...?" in a creepy voice. we still joke about it a year later