4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Scariest Thing That Happened To You On Halloween?
Or the funniest!
Tell us your Halloween story.
This post may include affiliate links.
Some creepy-looking guy on a skateboard was following me and my friends when we went trick or treating and when we turned around to see what he wanted, he just gave us all his candy. I thought it was weird and kinda sketch...
I was walking around with my friend, (no adults) when someone behind us said “You’re late, *my name*.”
It sounded like my mom, but my mom wasn’t with us. (Not dead, just with my other siblings). My friend and I ran to the next house. Both of us heard our parents, calling our names.
me and my friend getting candy and this dude was like "so... you girls live around here...?" in a creepy voice. we still joke about it a year later
It was just me and my two cousins on a scooter and we were getting back home at night after getting some sandwiches from the cafeteria so we just decided to stop a little bit because the cousin who was driving needed to stretch his legs so we all got off and I was just there looking around until I saw this unnatural thing it was tall Matt black had worm like arms and a worm tail instead of legs it also had several eyes on its cone shaped head , I still wonder if what I saw was real or not.
TL;DR
I saw creepy supernatural thing.