Hey Pandas, What Was The Inspiration For Your Bp Username?
I've seen some crazy usernames around here for sure!
For my irl name, my dad chose it since he was (and still is) a huge star wars fan so he named me after Luke
My BP name is after a pokemon who I really like since it can transform into any pokemon which is cool
My IRL name is after a song that my mom really liked and it's also something in Carnatic/Indian music. I'm so glad that she picked that because the name my dad chose was 100% disgusting.
My BP name is after the first image I had on my computer to use as a PFP but I also just have a strange affinity towards grumpy animals... NOT GRUMPY PEOPLE!
i wont reveal my real name(or anything about my personal life), but it was based off of hindu mythology, cuz im ethnically indian.
as for my username...
lets do this one more time (i HAD to do the spiderverse intro dude)
shanila: super saiyan powerup from an extremely nostalgic show from my childhood, lolirock
pheonix: fire birdie that i thought looks so cool
I’m named after a comic book superhero- Cassandra. I prefer that over the tragic Greek backstory tho
I love wolves and water.
It's in the name! I like non-crispy french fries
