I've seen some crazy usernames around here for sure!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

For my irl name, my dad chose it since he was (and still is) a huge star wars fan so he named me after Luke

My BP name is after a pokemon who I really like since it can transform into any pokemon which is cool

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Ditto
Add photo comments
POST

#2

My IRL name is after a song that my mom really liked and it's also something in Carnatic/Indian music. I'm so glad that she picked that because the name my dad chose was 100% disgusting.


My BP name is after the first image I had on my computer to use as a PFP but I also just have a strange affinity towards grumpy animals... NOT GRUMPY PEOPLE!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Grumpyness24
Add photo comments
POST
#3

i wont reveal my real name(or anything about my personal life), but it was based off of hindu mythology, cuz im ethnically indian.

as for my username...

lets do this one more time (i HAD to do the spiderverse intro dude)

shanila: super saiyan powerup from an extremely nostalgic show from my childhood, lolirock

pheonix: fire birdie that i thought looks so cool

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I’m named after a comic book superhero- Cassandra. I prefer that over the tragic Greek backstory tho

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
polar bear panda
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I love wolves and water.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
River wolf (she/her)
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish