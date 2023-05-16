Whether it's a family member or a friend, going no contact isn't an easy decision. If you've chosen not to have someone in your life, what was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I'll go first. I cut contact with my mother when she started guilt tripping our 3 year old for "not loving" her enough. I may have had to put up with her abuse but my kids won't.

Report

0points
Lyoness
POST
#2

Not yet because I’m too young, my definitely my family. My parents are emotionally abusive, so yeah. My siblings are ok, but I don’t feel any connection with them whatsoever

Report

0points
WiggleJiggle (they/them)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish