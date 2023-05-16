2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Final Straw That Made You Go No Contact?
Whether it's a family member or a friend, going no contact isn't an easy decision. If you've chosen not to have someone in your life, what was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back?
This post may include affiliate links.
I'll go first. I cut contact with my mother when she started guilt tripping our 3 year old for "not loving" her enough. I may have had to put up with her abuse but my kids won't.
Not yet because I’m too young, my definitely my family. My parents are emotionally abusive, so yeah. My siblings are ok, but I don’t feel any connection with them whatsoever