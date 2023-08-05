My Dad and I were invited to the premier of Get Back in London a few years ago. And 3 rows behind us Paul Mccartney was sitting there!

Once the screening had ended Dad waved at him (they had a nice relationship during the ’80s) and Dad pointed at me mouthing “She’s a huge fan” Then I had eye contact with Macca and he then stuck out his tongue at me which made me laugh.

I met him again that same NP and I hugged him tearfully and I asked him whether he met Audrey Hepburn. (he said he didn't but had a bug crush on her) overall this was an amazing experience and he was so nice!