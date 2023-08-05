1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Celebrity Encounter You Had?
My Dad and I were invited to the premier of Get Back in London a few years ago. And 3 rows behind us Paul Mccartney was sitting there!
Once the screening had ended Dad waved at him (they had a nice relationship during the ’80s) and Dad pointed at me mouthing “She’s a huge fan” Then I had eye contact with Macca and he then stuck out his tongue at me which made me laugh.
I met him again that same NP and I hugged him tearfully and I asked him whether he met Audrey Hepburn. (he said he didn't but had a bug crush on her) overall this was an amazing experience and he was so nice!
Me and my friend Patrick lined up 4 hrs early for a mindless self indulgence concert. I was a big fan but Patrick was in love. The band was there and the bus was parked right in front at the time so members were walking back and forth. Everytime the singer Jimmy walked by Patrick would start crying. So eventually I ran up to him apologized for bothering him but told him my friend was crying Everytime he walked by and asked if he could come say hi to him. He did and was so sweet I have this picture of Patrick experiencing pure joy. Patrick has since passed away so I cherish it