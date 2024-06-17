#1

For me personally, one I think should be more well known is Ezra was Right by Grandbrothers. It goes for almost 8 minutes and is entirely instrumental so it's no real wonder that it's never heard on the radio or played at events. I suppose new age music or maybe classical would probably be it's closest comparison but it really doesn't fit any existing genre. It's beautifully emotional and unlike anything else I've heard, even from the artists that produced it. If anyone decides to listen to it, I'd suggest turning up the volume for the start and being patient (the intro is something like 3 minutes of very faint abstract piano and plucked string (maybe guitar) notes. I've done a crappy job of describing it, because there really is no way of doing it justice.



Link to song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ip2g8DR-z0M&ab_channel=Grandbrothers