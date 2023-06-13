All food combos may be considered weird based on individual preferences. For example, I personally find pineapple on pizza to be unusual, but others may enjoy it.

I want to hear some of your weird food combinations!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I will put mustard on almost everything. Chicken, Fries, Tacos, Ribs. My entire family thinks i'm insane! 🤣

Report

0points
MiscellaneousYT
POST
#2

Doritos dipped in cottage cheese...definitely the Nacho Cheese ones...delicious.

Report

0points
Jonathan Kirkland
POST
#3

Also, cantaloupe, black pepper, and vanilla ice cream.

Report

0points
Jonathan Kirkland
POST
#4

Mango puree or aam ras as it is called in India and rice... like how you would eat rice and curry...

Report

0points
Sapna Sarfare
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish