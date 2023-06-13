4submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Weirdest Food Combo?
All food combos may be considered weird based on individual preferences. For example, I personally find pineapple on pizza to be unusual, but others may enjoy it.
I want to hear some of your weird food combinations!
I will put mustard on almost everything. Chicken, Fries, Tacos, Ribs. My entire family thinks i'm insane! 🤣
Doritos dipped in cottage cheese...definitely the Nacho Cheese ones...delicious.
Also, cantaloupe, black pepper, and vanilla ice cream.
Mango puree or aam ras as it is called in India and rice... like how you would eat rice and curry...