A definition found online is "something, such as a film, television program, or piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard."

Also "an activity, habit, food, etc., that a person feels shame or guilt for enjoying, often because they feel they will be judged by others."

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I do not like chick flicks because, to quote Frank Spencer, "I'm a man" however I do enjoy the film The Other Woman https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2203939/ and not just because of Kate Upton. Seriously I want to cheer the women on and say "You go girl!" whilst watching this movie.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
#2

Idk if this is normal but I very shamelessly scream at animes when they start getting interesting it's normal for me when I'm around my siblings because they do the same thing but around anyone else I WOULD RATHER DIE THAN DO THAT

Report

0points
MissMushroom (she/her)
POST
MissMushroom (she/her) (Submission author)
MissMushroom (she/her)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The most screamable anime moment was in hxh when leorio punches ging THIS IS WHY LEORIO IS THE BEST! or maybe when all might kicks all for one's a*s idk. Anyways at this point I've turned this into something completely different than it should've been so ill stfu now! :D

1
1point
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish