Hey Pandas, What Is Your Guilty Pleasure?
A definition found online is "something, such as a film, television program, or piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard."
Also "an activity, habit, food, etc., that a person feels shame or guilt for enjoying, often because they feel they will be judged by others."
I do not like chick flicks because, to quote Frank Spencer, "I'm a man" however I do enjoy the film The Other Woman https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2203939/ and not just because of Kate Upton. Seriously I want to cheer the women on and say "You go girl!" whilst watching this movie.
Idk if this is normal but I very shamelessly scream at animes when they start getting interesting it's normal for me when I'm around my siblings because they do the same thing but around anyone else I WOULD RATHER DIE THAN DO THAT
The most screamable anime moment was in hxh when leorio punches ging THIS IS WHY LEORIO IS THE BEST! or maybe when all might kicks all for one's a*s idk. Anyways at this point I've turned this into something completely different than it should've been so ill stfu now! :D