Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Fashion Style?
I thought of this after seeing the post about people's least favorite fashion trends and I decided to create the opposite.
This can be a style that you own or that you want to have, it can be something you like on yourself or others (including earrings, glasses and other related stuff).
Please don't make this sexual.
CARGO PANTS. Give me all the cargo pants, especially the sweatpants-material ones. I absolutely love them. They have lots of ✨pockets✨ and they make me look less fem. Plus they're so comfortableeee. Then I'll wear smthn like an oversized shirt with it, usually a faded sort of olive green one with some sort of ridiculous "motivational" quote because I have no taste XD. Tbh I'll wear anything with a graphic across the front. Then I will wear the same pair of grass stained and practically falling apart white high tops because they're comfortable. Usually, I don't wear earrings, but if I do they're either my skull or spider earrings. Then I wear the nonbinary flag coloured bracelet my friend made me and maybe some oversized metal rings if I feel like it.
NOOO SPOOKY SCARY SKELETONS DAY IS OVER (i mean it was 2 days ago but it was funnn)
