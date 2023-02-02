#1

I was in class with other kids with learning disabilities. There was a bratty kid that would refuse to do anything and argued with the teachers nonstop.



One day I had finished all my work at home and had nothing to do, so I was allowed to play my Nintendo DS at my desk. He starts yelling, "why does she get to mess around with whatever she wants and I have to do f***ING math!!!!". So I, the quietest kid in class, stood up and said, "I have the decency to do all my work before class instead of failing in life. What's your excuse?". The whole room cheered including the teachers. He shut up the rest of class.