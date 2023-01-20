Include the name of the dish, how it is prepared, and why it is special to you.

#1 It's "Wurstweggen". A kinda sausage rolls. But with bigger sausages. Take some puff pastry, put some (real) swiss cheese on it, then the sausage. Then some spice, mayo and mustard. Roll them up and in the oven.



Always looked forward to these when I was a kid on some special saturday nights. Didn't have them often, since you need about 3-4 a person for a dinner. And we didn't have much money back when I was little. So it's a really special meal for me, even though it sounds simple. I still like them. The way my mother prepares them.

#2 Finnish pancakes and potato sausage.. that was our breakfast at my grandparents every Christmas

#3 It's chicken Frikassee.



That's a roux made with chicken broth, cream and lemon juice, it contains chunks of chicken meat. And is just spiced with salt, pepper and nutmeg, very simple but full of flavour if done right. Some people add vegetables like mushrooms, peas, even asparagus but I don't like that. I prefer mine just plain with some rice.



It's my absolute favourite dish since childhood, and my mom always made it for me when I was sick to cheer me up.



Whenever I eat it I feel very nostalgic. I get that warm, fuzzy feeling of being loved. Since my mom died last year, it also makes me feel connected to her.

#4 Viennetta ice cream - only served on special occasions when I was a kid and was eaten with a fork