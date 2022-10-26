I'll start yall!

I was 16 at the time. I had JUST moved. What was also creepy about this was that not just me- but my whole family heard these too!! We started hearing things coming from the Washroom. It was always a woman humming. Sometimes she would sing. Anytime she did we ran down to look in the room. The humming would stop and No one was there.. but it always came back. The second was a man outside-(my family and i) would hear him groan outside and then a thud.

Later we talked to the people we bought the house from. His mother had died in the washroom. And his father died outside from a fall.. But since then (2 years later) none of us have heard it since.

I have no explanation for how it happened. I would've just thought I was hearing things except that my whole family heard it at the same time I did.