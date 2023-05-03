6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Red Flag In A Friendship?
What is the biggest red flag in a friendship for you? So many people have different opinions on this. I honestly am clueless and way too forgiving lol.
I made this because I wondered what you Pandas thought about friendships and what I should look out for because I am a mess. So yeah, please comment on your thoughts! Have a great day!
This post may include affiliate links.
TL;DR: Boundaries
I was a door mat growing up not having the self esteem to put boundaries. For me a huge red flag is when a “friend” doesn’t respect your “no”. If you don’t like something and the “friend” tried to convince you beyond once asking are you sure, that’s my red flag. I’ve become very protective of my boundaries and my real friends respect them. Full disclosure: I’ve got three real friends I’d do anything for. I’m an introvert and have social anxiety so this is an ample amount :)
When you realize that you always give what you can, but you never receive anything when you're the one in need.
I am not talking about goods or money, but about simple help or support in the difficulties that one may encounter.
It allows you to quickly tell the difference between a friend and a parasite.
One way communication and well being check up then Blowing up my phone when they want something or during their emergencies.
Indoctrination
people who are too religious. believe what you want but don't consider it the ultimate truth.
If they accuse a innocent, for molesting kids, just because they don't like that person.
Manipulate people.
Their friends fear to stop the friendship, because the person is not right and will make your life a hell if you stop the friendship.