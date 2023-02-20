2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Wish Someone Would Invent?
Not something crazy like a time machine, or a teletransporter. Something someone could reasonably invent if they tried.
I want someone to invent a device to be worn on your wrist that holds your cell phone so you can always have it with you. It would need to be able to snap on and off when you want to use it as a handheld. But please fix it to buzz your phone if you've taken your phone off to use it and left it somewhere.
The amount of my free time I spend looking for my phone whenever I set it down in some random location drives me nuts.
Of course, a fitbit could be incorporated into this design.
A new battery design that is better than the tech we have now. If I understood correctly, one of the current major problems we have with renewable energy is the inability to store it as well as we want.