#1

I want someone to invent a device to be worn on your wrist that holds your cell phone so you can always have it with you. It would need to be able to snap on and off when you want to use it as a handheld. But please fix it to buzz your phone if you've taken your phone off to use it and left it somewhere.



The amount of my free time I spend looking for my phone whenever I set it down in some random location drives me nuts.



Of course, a fitbit could be incorporated into this design.