Could be a collection, an obsession, a habit, an addiction, or just something you spent money on for kicks and have not really thought about it.

For me, it's Variety Word Games books. It got to the point I was buying 4 of them every month or so and I would never finish the whole book, just sticking to the games I preferred. But I also had this itch to do a whole book without getting anything wrong. No scribbles and crossed-out words. Everything had to be perfect, with perfect writing. It became a problem. It was a hard decision every shopping trip to glance and not take a word game book but I did it. I quit for a while. Then relapsed. Then quit for a while. Now when I flip through them to see if there's anything in there I'm interested in doing my eyes get heavy and I feel bored. So I put it down. Now, this wasn't necessarily a bad hobby or obsession, per se. It just got expensive and I thought why bother spending on something I'm not going to complete?