Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Used To Be Obsessed About That You No Longer Deem As Worthy?
Could be a collection, an obsession, a habit, an addiction, or just something you spent money on for kicks and have not really thought about it.
For me, it's Variety Word Games books. It got to the point I was buying 4 of them every month or so and I would never finish the whole book, just sticking to the games I preferred. But I also had this itch to do a whole book without getting anything wrong. No scribbles and crossed-out words. Everything had to be perfect, with perfect writing. It became a problem. It was a hard decision every shopping trip to glance and not take a word game book but I did it. I quit for a while. Then relapsed. Then quit for a while. Now when I flip through them to see if there's anything in there I'm interested in doing my eyes get heavy and I feel bored. So I put it down. Now, this wasn't necessarily a bad hobby or obsession, per se. It just got expensive and I thought why bother spending on something I'm not going to complete?
When I was a kid, Yu-Gi-Oh cards were my crack. No room for that in adult life
Harry Potter, I had fallen from the hype long before JK started up on twitter but it doesn't make me want to pick it back up.
Star Wars. The Original Trilogy was my life. The prequels came along and ruined everything. I have watched the new films, none of the series, and they were just okay as entertainment. It is just a money making machine and nothing more, I like to believe the originals had heart or soul around them, maybe they did, maybe I am just kidding myself because I loved them so.
If you want to be entertained, watch the Phantom Menace with me, I get so angry, that film ruined so much. You may need a bleep machine to cover the swearing though.
video games. i used to care so much, I had rituals and everything. i wasted a lifetime on them.