Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Heard Incorrectly As A Child, And You Didn’t Learn You Were Saying It Wrong Until You Were An Adult?
For example, the phrase is, "Don't look a gift horse in the mouth."
But I heard and always repeated, "Don't look a gif towards in the mouth." And this was way before GIFS were even invented.
When I was about 4, my parents took me to a magic show. The magician was doing the box trick, and he said "Open Sesame!" For years I thought he said Open Says Me. I'd been saying that since. A few years ago when I was on a date, we went to a restaurant with automatic doors. I said "Open Says Me!" in front of the doors as they opened. My date just looked at me. Very embarrasing!
I thought charley horse was called trolley horse. I also play Mario kart with my dad and have called it grand PRIX with an an X instead PRIX silent X like it should be. I say Pr-ix. It should be pronounced Pri. I fixed how I say it now tho this was like last month, and then the charley horse I kinda fixed how I say it.