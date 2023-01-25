For example, the phrase is, "Don't look a gift horse in the mouth."

But I heard and always repeated, "Don't look a gif towards in the mouth." And this was way before GIFS were even invented.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

When I was about 4, my parents took me to a magic show. The magician was doing the box trick, and he said "Open Sesame!" For years I thought he said Open Says Me. I'd been saying that since. A few years ago when I was on a date, we went to a restaurant with automatic doors. I said "Open Says Me!" in front of the doors as they opened. My date just looked at me. Very embarrasing!

Report

0points
Giovanni Potage
POST
DP 2(DP)
DP 2(DP)
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait. That’s not how it’s pronounced!?

0
0points
reply
#2

I thought charley horse was called trolley horse. I also play Mario kart with my dad and have called it grand PRIX with an an X instead PRIX silent X like it should be. I say Pr-ix. It should be pronounced Pri. I fixed how I say it now tho this was like last month, and then the charley horse I kinda fixed how I say it.

Report

0points
DP 2(DP)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish