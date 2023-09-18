6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Have Always Wanted To Ask The Opposite Gender?
What is something you have always wanted to ask the oppostite gender?
This post may include affiliate links.
Why do you guys pee while standing? Its more mess, less convinent, so why? If you can sit and poo, why not just sit and pee?
It's easier and faster than dropping pants, it doesn't make a mess if you are competent, and you don't have to sit on a dirty public toilet, not to mention the likely uncleanliness of everything else in a stall. I recognize that not all guys are competent, though. On the other hand, if you don't want to make noise, sitting is preferable.
I am a girl. I know this gay sixth grader who doesn't want to be in the boy's locker room because he is uncomfortable and is now in the girl's locker room during P.E. I don't feel comfortable at all that a boy is in a GIRL's locker room. So, I ask the males here if it is okay to have a gay sixth grader in your locker room. Like, for real, I don't feel safe when a male is in a female locker room just because they are gay and don't feel comfortable around boys.
Should be fine, he's not attracted to you, so he won't harass you.
How do y'all just decide how to greet each other? Like the thing where you grab hands and pat each other on the back-it seems to just be an instinct.
Easy. Business acquaintance that you want to get money out of : handshake. Business acquaintance that you barely know and don't give a rats about, nod. Buddy/friend : two hand handshake, high five, or hug. Also, the hug must have two pats to indicate how long it lasts. More than two pats is gay. <- humour
what is it like having to deal with so called "alphas"
Sucks, but it's kinda fun to taunt them. Because they're usually stupid and don't notice.
What do you (non-women) think is the best and worst part about being a woman
Women, I have sOOOOOooooo many questions.
1. Do you accept "trans" women as women, or do you think, "nah"? Can you tell? Have you ever met a trans person? (I have, three times, it's pretty rare in Africa.).
2. Do you find men confusing? If so, happy to explain why we aren't. (Really: we want to do our hobby, have food, sex, and short convos on non-emotion topics. We are primitive). Phrases like "do you think you should" are red capes to bulls. Never ever use that phrase. It implies incompetence.
3. Do you really like marriage and housemaking or is it just a western trope? ("lived happily ever after")
4. On a scale of 1-10 , please rate the following features in a partner: (a) looks, (b) money, (c) humour, (d) "spiritual connection", (e) intelligence, (f) ability to hold a conversation (g) great family (h) car/house quality (i) hobby compatibility? Men mostly believe money (b) is the key to finding a mate. I believe (c), (d), (f) are the most important? Am I right?
5. Do you actually like sex or is it meh? Like, if you have to choose something to do, like say watch a romcom, have a great meal, or have sex, which is top priority? Men are under the impression y'all don't care much for it and that food is top priority.
6. Is it a stereotype or do you really hate action films? Eg. I find James Bond to be barbarically patriarchal and s**t. Do you agree? However, it is true that men despise romcoms. They are awful and predictable.
7. Is it a stereotype or do you really not "get" computer games? I know several exceptions, I'm asking for GENERAL opinions (statistical majorities).
8. If a guy is bi does this make him extremely unattractive or are you ok with it? My impression is women talk left and date right.