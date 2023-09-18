#6

Women, I have sOOOOOooooo many questions.



1. Do you accept "trans" women as women, or do you think, "nah"? Can you tell? Have you ever met a trans person? (I have, three times, it's pretty rare in Africa.).



2. Do you find men confusing? If so, happy to explain why we aren't. (Really: we want to do our hobby, have food, sex, and short convos on non-emotion topics. We are primitive). Phrases like "do you think you should" are red capes to bulls. Never ever use that phrase. It implies incompetence.



3. Do you really like marriage and housemaking or is it just a western trope? ("lived happily ever after")



4. On a scale of 1-10 , please rate the following features in a partner: (a) looks, (b) money, (c) humour, (d) "spiritual connection", (e) intelligence, (f) ability to hold a conversation (g) great family (h) car/house quality (i) hobby compatibility? Men mostly believe money (b) is the key to finding a mate. I believe (c), (d), (f) are the most important? Am I right?



5. Do you actually like sex or is it meh? Like, if you have to choose something to do, like say watch a romcom, have a great meal, or have sex, which is top priority? Men are under the impression y'all don't care much for it and that food is top priority.



6. Is it a stereotype or do you really hate action films? Eg. I find James Bond to be barbarically patriarchal and s**t. Do you agree? However, it is true that men despise romcoms. They are awful and predictable.



7. Is it a stereotype or do you really not "get" computer games? I know several exceptions, I'm asking for GENERAL opinions (statistical majorities).



8. If a guy is bi does this make him extremely unattractive or are you ok with it? My impression is women talk left and date right.