Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Are Currently Obsessed With?
It can be anything, a hobby, a fandom, a person (but not creepy, more like you love hanging out with them), or whatever else! Have fun!
u guys might have realized based on my previous comments and bio, but rottmnt! i am totally obsessed and if anyone in a 100 mile radius even mentions it im gonna run up to them and info dump about it (im joking, but i am really obsessed). The first few episodes are a bit bland, but once you go further into the show, it becomes more interesting. You guys should really try it out and you can find the first season and the movie on netflix. i think you can find the whole series on yt too but i watched the second season on an *ahem* totally legal website...? too bad it got cancelled :(
Bored panda. I like to pretend that everyone here is my friend, because I don’t really like my friends at school (I hate being around them) and all my good friends are far away. Also the articles are fun to read.
Next Space Rebels. Computer game. Fun. And no violence or scary parts, nothing anxiety inducing.