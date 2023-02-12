#1

My band is having a two-day trip at the end of the school year and 1) I'm super excited, its going to be great, but also, 2) I'm trans and I was super worried that the band director was going to try to put me in a room with girls but I mentioned it to him and he seemed very confused as to why he wouldn't put me in the right room. He definitely does know I'm trans and it's just really great to not have to fight for this. I'm super excited (which is a bit less than ideal cause the trip is like 4 months out but hey)