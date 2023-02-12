Wholesome, good vibes. No hate! If you don't like the post, just ignore it or leave a polite comment.

 

#1

My band is having a two-day trip at the end of the school year and 1) I'm super excited, its going to be great, but also, 2) I'm trans and I was super worried that the band director was going to try to put me in a room with girls but I mentioned it to him and he seemed very confused as to why he wouldn't put me in the right room. He definitely does know I'm trans and it's just really great to not have to fight for this. I'm super excited (which is a bit less than ideal cause the trip is like 4 months out but hey)

crowspectre (he/they)
Bisexual Axolotls
Bisexual Axolotls
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That sounds awesome! Your band director sounds like a good person to take your preferences into consideration instead of assigning rooms based on what's in the computers!

#2

Antman and the Wasp Quantamania..Hrm..

Rorschach
#3

Drinking milk. This is the calm before the storm. I think a great force will return

Milk
#4

My mom is finally letting me get a gender neutral hair cut this month! I’ve been wanting it for years before I came out as nonbinary. She has always come up with some excuse to go against it, but I think me writing an essay about it is what did it

Grudge-holding Treefrog
