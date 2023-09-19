Everybody has their unique quirks. Whether it be a rare allergy or an extra finger, everyone has something.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

This one isn't me, but my sister breaks out every time she is exposed to the cold. Not the disease, but temperatures lower than 50 degrees Fahrenheit, or 10 degrees Celsius.

Report

0points
ForThePeople
POST

#2

I have green eyes

Report

0points
Ditto
POST
#3

I have naturally blonde hair (second rarest hair color I believe?)

And I can fold my tongue

Report

0points
Ralsei Da GoatBirb
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish