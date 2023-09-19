3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Makes You 1 In A Million?
Everybody has their unique quirks. Whether it be a rare allergy or an extra finger, everyone has something.
This one isn't me, but my sister breaks out every time she is exposed to the cold. Not the disease, but temperatures lower than 50 degrees Fahrenheit, or 10 degrees Celsius.
I have green eyes
I have naturally blonde hair (second rarest hair color I believe?)
And I can fold my tongue