Hey Pandas, What Is An Expression Or Phrase That You Have Only Just Found Out The Meaning Of?
Here in the UK, Labour has come storming back in the local elections, and I found myself thinking "Stuck between the Devil and the deep blue sea" which led me to wonder where the expression came from, so I looked it up. It dates back to the early 17th century, and refers to the seam on the hull of a ship which might require caulking in heavy seas, and a sailor could risk his life drowning or losing the ship because it would sink.
What other expressions do you know of?
