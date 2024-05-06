ADVERTISEMENT

Here in the UK, Labour has come storming back in the local elections, and I found myself thinking "Stuck between the Devil and the deep blue sea" which led me to wonder where the expression came from, so I looked it up. It dates back to the early 17th century, and refers to the seam on the hull of a ship which might require caulking in heavy seas, and a sailor could risk his life drowning or losing the ship because it would sink.

What other expressions do you know of?

