Everyone has a fear of spiders, falling, etc. What about weird fears? Here are some of the weirdest fears that people have!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I am afraid of holes but only holes in art. I am for some reason not afraid of ocean holes or holes in nature. Just...art holes.

Report

2points
Aristan Maranichi
POST
𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪
𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm scared of all holes, paintings, textbooks, nature...it's not very fun

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

I'm absolutely TERRIFIED of butterflies. Ever look up a close up of their face? Do it. Also off-topic but I looked up close-up dragonflies and it was SO CUTE

Report

1point
𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish