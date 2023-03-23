2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Fear That You Have?
Everyone has a fear of spiders, falling, etc. What about weird fears? Here are some of the weirdest fears that people have!
I am afraid of holes but only holes in art. I am for some reason not afraid of ocean holes or holes in nature. Just...art holes.
I'm absolutely TERRIFIED of butterflies. Ever look up a close up of their face? Do it. Also off-topic but I looked up close-up dragonflies and it was SO CUTE