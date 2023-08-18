For me, it's 'fennel'. What about you?

#1

I like the sound of Kopfkino, Weltschmerz, Fernweh, Petrichor, Renaissance, Bungalow, Lassitude, Sonorous, Fodder, Hayloft, Docile, Solitude, Sonder ,Effervescent, and Redamancy.

CascadedFalls
#2

Cellar door. Yes its two words but love the sound. (all you Donnie Darko fans out there: Hi!)

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#3

Defenestration.

Twatbasket.

Cockwomble.

DIngleberry.

K******d.

Bandersnatch.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#4

Soft and defenestration

Stardust she/her
#5

I like the word glass. It just sounds… nice I guess.

_mentally_insane_(she/her)
#6

Waffle, snippet, fluff, and petrichor

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
#7

Bunghole

DP
#8

"Sorry" - because I am feeling really sorry for my behaviour.

"Pathetic" - because it sums up my whole existence.

"Loser" - because that's what I am.

"Friends" - because I wish I had some.

Troll (Cumming RN)
