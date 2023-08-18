8submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is A Random Word You Really Like?
For me, it's 'fennel'. What about you?
I like the sound of Kopfkino, Weltschmerz, Fernweh, Petrichor, Renaissance, Bungalow, Lassitude, Sonorous, Fodder, Hayloft, Docile, Solitude, Sonder ,Effervescent, and Redamancy.
Cellar door. Yes its two words but love the sound. (all you Donnie Darko fans out there: Hi!)
Defenestration.
Twatbasket.
Cockwomble.
DIngleberry.
K******d.
Bandersnatch.
Soft and defenestration
I like the word glass. It just sounds… nice I guess.
Waffle, snippet, fluff, and petrichor
Bunghole
"Sorry" - because I am feeling really sorry for my behaviour.
"Pathetic" - because it sums up my whole existence.
"Loser" - because that's what I am.
"Friends" - because I wish I had some.