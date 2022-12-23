What is a Comic/Graphic Novel you recommend?

#1

Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld, like the graphic novel version with art by Asiah Fulmore. Her art style is perfection:) the entire book is smothered in shades of purple and I love it. Love Amaya and Autumn :)

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
#2

Neil Gaiman's "Sandman" series is the first to come in mind. Not only is it some of the best storytelling in the medium, but it was so good that it beat out a lot of actual print stories to win a World Fantasy Award...

David Furritus
