There are a lot of people from the past that everyone worships and looks up to. Some of them don't even deserve to be in the history books now.

#1

Henry Ford. Sure, he made cars and the assembly line and all that, but he was also an anti-Semitic, racist piece of c**p. He bought an entire newspaper so he could write about how much he hated Jews and African-Americans and their influence on society. Hitler even read his writing. That should say something.

adam yauch
#2

Napoleon.

Jackie Warner
#3

Christopher Columbus. He enslaved and murdered an estimated 3 million people on his voyages of exploration. He wasn't even really the first to reach America either

irishgoatgirl
