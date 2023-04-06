3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Historical Figure Doesn’t Deserve Their Glorification?
There are a lot of people from the past that everyone worships and looks up to. Some of them don't even deserve to be in the history books now.
Henry Ford. Sure, he made cars and the assembly line and all that, but he was also an anti-Semitic, racist piece of c**p. He bought an entire newspaper so he could write about how much he hated Jews and African-Americans and their influence on society. Hitler even read his writing. That should say something.
Napoleon.
Christopher Columbus. He enslaved and murdered an estimated 3 million people on his voyages of exploration. He wasn't even really the first to reach America either