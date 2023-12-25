ADVERTISEMENT

Mine was one time at night I was 8 years old and my mom came running up the stairs and said run so I ran to the bathroom and looked the door then I heard a man he had a deep voice and he said I’m not here for you I’m here for the child and at the time i was a only child so my mom said no child is here the man looked around the house and left and at the age of 26 that still haunts me

Bella_the bitch
