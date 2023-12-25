1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Has Been The Most Traumatizing Experience You Have Ever Encountered?
Share down below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Mine was one time at night I was 8 years old and my mom came running up the stairs and said run so I ran to the bathroom and looked the door then I heard a man he had a deep voice and he said I’m not here for you I’m here for the child and at the time i was a only child so my mom said no child is here the man looked around the house and left and at the age of 26 that still haunts me