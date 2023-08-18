Calling all Pandas living outside of the USA! Every continent, country, and state has its own unique food or a special twist on a particular dish. What would you like to try from the USA?

#1 Suggestion: Try spicy American Cajun food, i.e. anything with the words Louisiana, New Orleans, Cajun or Creel

#2 Would love to try proper Texas BBQ

#3 Honestly? Nothing really. From what I see from cookery shows and travel shows, is food with lots of sugar and salt added. Makes me have a heart attack just watching them.

#4 As a Canadian, a large majority of the foods we have in Canada are the same as in the US, but I’ve heard the US has Oreo flavours that are not in Canada, idk, maybe I’d like to try those.

#5 Just to add on to the post, I’ve read pandas on the other side of the pond don’t understand why grape jelly and peanut butter on a sandwich is a thing. It is very much a thing and it is delicious! Also peanut butter, honey, and bananas is delicious!