Hey Pandas, What Food Would You Like To Try From The United States?
Calling all Pandas living outside of the USA! Every continent, country, and state has its own unique food or a special twist on a particular dish. What would you like to try from the USA?
Suggestion: Try spicy American Cajun food, i.e. anything with the words Louisiana, New Orleans, Cajun or Creel
Would love to try proper Texas BBQ
Honestly? Nothing really. From what I see from cookery shows and travel shows, is food with lots of sugar and salt added. Makes me have a heart attack just watching them.
Yea some of our well known "American" food are very unhealthy, nowadays there's more healthier options but I'd bet you'd find them in your home country anyways.
As a Canadian, a large majority of the foods we have in Canada are the same as in the US, but I’ve heard the US has Oreo flavours that are not in Canada, idk, maybe I’d like to try those.
Just to add on to the post, I’ve read pandas on the other side of the pond don’t understand why grape jelly and peanut butter on a sandwich is a thing. It is very much a thing and it is delicious! Also peanut butter, honey, and bananas is delicious!
It's not something I'd like to try but something I'd like to be able to get: Reese's Pieces. In Europe there are 2 types of Reese's Pieces in circulation, one which is made - I presume - to the US recipe and comes with a sticky label over the nutrition and ingredient information printed in ounces, converting the information to grams. These are delicious. There is also a kind which is presumably made to a directly European recipe and the packets are printed with the information in grams. These are revolting. I have tried to get Reese's from assorted sources but they are more and more often the 'grams' type. I want 'ounces' variety but no idea how to filter for that!