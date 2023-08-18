Calling all Pandas living outside of the USA! Every continent, country, and state has its own unique food or a special twist on a particular dish. What would you like to try from the USA?

#1

Suggestion: Try spicy American Cajun food, i.e. anything with the words Louisiana, New Orleans, Cajun or Creel

2points
Mr Old School Cool
#2

Would love to try proper Texas BBQ

1point
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
1 hour ago

There's a gas station named Rudy's in Texas and they have some of the best brisket I've ever had. That and pickles and orange soda in a glass bottle

#3

Honestly? Nothing really. From what I see from cookery shows and travel shows, is food with lots of sugar and salt added. Makes me have a heart attack just watching them.

1point
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
2 hours ago

Yea some of our well known "American" food are very unhealthy, nowadays there's more healthier options but I'd bet you'd find them in your home country anyways.

#4

As a Canadian, a large majority of the foods we have in Canada are the same as in the US, but I’ve heard the US has Oreo flavours that are not in Canada, idk, maybe I’d like to try those.

1point
_mentally_insane_(she/her)
#5

Just to add on to the post, I’ve read pandas on the other side of the pond don’t understand why grape jelly and peanut butter on a sandwich is a thing. It is very much a thing and it is delicious! Also peanut butter, honey, and bananas is delicious!

0points
TheGoodBoi
2 hours ago

Funny coincidence, I just ate a PB&J.

#6

It's not something I'd like to try but something I'd like to be able to get: Reese's Pieces. In Europe there are 2 types of Reese's Pieces in circulation, one which is made - I presume - to the US recipe and comes with a sticky label over the nutrition and ingredient information printed in ounces, converting the information to grams. These are delicious. There is also a kind which is presumably made to a directly European recipe and the packets are printed with the information in grams. These are revolting. I have tried to get Reese's from assorted sources but they are more and more often the 'grams' type. I want 'ounces' variety but no idea how to filter for that!

0points
Reviewer UK01
