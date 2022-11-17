As kids, we all had something we interpreted wrong or weird, some could be normal or some could be weird. what's yours?

When my teacher told me people come in all shapes and sizes, I took it literally. I thought people could have a triangular head, or maybe a pink body.

I thought it was, like, physically impossible for an unmarried couple to have a baby.

