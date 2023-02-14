#1

My girlfriend was toxic, we dated for about 11 months and broke up a couple of months ago. After that I would have more panic attacks and my S.A.D. (social anxiety disorder) got worse, but I thought about all the times we had bee together, the reason we broke up, and what she did wrong and right. I realized how she treated me and I got over it a bit ago. I'm now starting to date again, I asked someone i liked to the valentines dance and it went great.