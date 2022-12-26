I personally don’t make resolutions because I don’t remember what I said or else I won’t keep them. What about y’all?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

My most important retaliation is to keep breathing and my other one is to continue crocheting because it's fun but I always start different things (cross stitch, needle point, bracelets(string), bracelets (beads), personal book marks) and stop after a certain amount of time.

Report

0points
That midget Jo
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish