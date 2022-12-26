1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Resolutions For The Upcoming Year?
I personally don’t make resolutions because I don’t remember what I said or else I won’t keep them. What about y’all?
This post may include affiliate links.
My most important retaliation is to keep breathing and my other one is to continue crocheting because it's fun but I always start different things (cross stitch, needle point, bracelets(string), bracelets (beads), personal book marks) and stop after a certain amount of time.