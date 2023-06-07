2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are The Hardest Parts Of Being LGBTQ+?
I believe that i may be LGBTQ+, (namely bisexual) and i wanted to know what the hardships are in the community. Also try to include a treat for me since i am a good boi. Thanks!
This post may include affiliate links.
As a hetero looking at the abuse you guys receive...... The ignorance of the "conservatives" or the Christian Right, preaching love whilst condemning and insulting all.
Obvs not all Christians, and not all Conservatives, but you guys know who I mean.
As a heteroromantic asexual...I'm often too straight to be LGBTQ+, too queer to be NOT LGBTQ+.