I believe that i may be LGBTQ+, (namely bisexual) and i wanted to know what the hardships are in the community. Also try to include a treat for me since i am a good boi. Thanks!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

As a hetero looking at the abuse you guys receive...... The ignorance of the "conservatives" or the Christian Right, preaching love whilst condemning and insulting all.

Obvs not all Christians, and not all Conservatives, but you guys know who I mean.

Report

4points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think bp should give you an official troll fighter award or smth

0
0points
reply
#2

As a heteroromantic asexual...I'm often too straight to be LGBTQ+, too queer to be NOT LGBTQ+.

Report

1point
Kat Jo
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish