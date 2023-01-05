#1 If someone needs feminine products and you have them, you give it to them no matter what

#2 If someone cooks for you and it tastes horrible, you eat it with a smile on your face

#3 Always flush the toilet. Especially at someone else's house.

#4 If you go to someone's house and a mess is made, you stay to help clean.

#5 When you are leaving a workspace, always tidy up as much as you can. When I was leaving a workspace, I (and everyone there) was stacking their chairs up. The man next to me didnt put his up. We all asked him if he was going to and he said "No. I dont want to." We said that the cleaners already work hard enough and are underpaid. He said "I don't care" We told him that it was a quick thing to do to make their job easier. He said " Isnt that their job?" Everyone was frustrated and put it up for him. Just dissapointed

#6 If a person is making a woman uncomfortable, you act like her friend and get her out of there

#7 If a stranger comes up to you and is acting like you have known each other for a long time and know each other, you play along. You could save their life.

#8 Don’t talk to the random person that sits next you on the bus