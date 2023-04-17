1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Unique Sibling Experiences That People Without Siblings Should Know About?
My roommate is an only child, and I would love to teach her the ways of a sibling household. Give me some ideas! For example, hiding the remote control so your sibling can't change the channel, or blaming your sibling for the empty milk carton in the fridge. And, of course, some wholesome things like asking if they want something from the store when you're going out.
This post may include affiliate links.
are we friends? Enemies?
yes. yes we are.