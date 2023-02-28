I'm not going to write a long description, but I will say that my dad is a master of dad jokes and puns. Having gotten my sense of humor from him, I would love to get some new jokes as well as share some with the rest of you. It can be as cringe-worthy as you want, the cornier the better! Feel free to make one up, too, if that's something you're good at. Have fun!

#1

I'll start us off with a personal favorite...
Why did the pony go to the doctor?
It was a little horse. (Hoarse)

Electra Smith
#2

Q: What's brown and sticky?
A: A stick.

Panda Boi
#3

Kid: "Dad, im hungry"
Dad: "I'm Austria the country nextdoor".

Mickysixxx
#4

What does James Bond do before he sleeps?
He goes undercover!
And why does he go to bed early?
So he can wake up at 0:07

TotallyNOTaFox
