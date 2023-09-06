4submissions
Hey Pandas, Tell Us Some Song Lyrics That Hit A Deep Chord For You
Song lyrics that make you go “wow…”
"Dance Again" by Kite
"for too long I have been underground
and for too long I've had my curtains down
and I'm done with pity and doubt
and now it's time for me to get out
'cause tonight I'm gonna dance again
...."
I’d sell my own bones for sapphire stones ‘cause blue’s your favorite color
-meteor shower by cavetown
And I’ve been meaning to tell you I think your house is haunted, your dad is always mad and that must be why
-seven by taylor swift
Let’s say we up ad left this town
And turned our future upside down.
We’ll make pretend that you and me
Lived ever after happily
-House of Gold by Twenty One Pilots
Also pretty much all the lyrics of “Angela” by The Lumineers
"Are we still friends? Can we be friends? Are we still friends? I've got to- knoww"
E equals MC squared
I've got a blimp inside my head
Flew over the cuckoo's nest
The lights are on but there's no one here
Puffing with the dragons
I'm livin' for the thrill, formula
Screws loose on a Monday
Screws loose, where's the propane?
Screws loose, tell 'em
Screws loose, tell 'em
Screws loose, tell 'em
I'm livin' for the thrill, formula, tell 'em
Puffing with the dragons
Screws loose, tell 'em
I'm livin' for the thrill, formula (screws loose)
Screws loose