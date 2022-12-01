#1

This is less a mistake and more a calculated move that backfired.



I had two really close friends in highschool. My mum would call us the three amigos. We were also in a typical teenage love triangle-- I was really into him (and he'd string me along just enough), he was into her (she was not interested in him at all).



After he had attempted a couple times to convince her to date him, and getting rejected each time he decided to ask her younger sister who looked very much like her. We all thought (the larger friend group) it was kind of weird but tolerated it because her sister seemed to like him and not feel pressured and he seemed to genuinely like her(though me being cynical felt he was using the sister as a stand in for the friend he actually wanted and given the 4yr age difference I confronted him about not taking this girl's feelings in stride or take advantage of her naivety-- he assured me that he genuinely liked the sister).



Well... one evening, over the summer before uni, our friend came home to him attempting to force her sister into sleeping with him. She told him to get the hell out and then, enraged wrote the details on social media. Putting him on blast for being predatory, a pedo and a bully. Because the friend group was very tightly woven all her friends were also his friends and as such saw the post.



He was entirely ostracized from friend groups by everyone except me because I had had a tech-free summer so missed the entire thing. Come first year uni the original posts had been deleted (I found out later that her sister requested it because people would reach out to her with support though she wasn't directly named and the reminder was too much which was very fair). All I knew was there had been some sort of falling out that caused him to change his number and refuse to talk about our mutual friend. She had gone offline because he had taken to harassing her and threatening her so my only access to the story was what he said which was admittedly nothing.



Most of our friends were in his programme at uni so he struggled to make new friends there and so he resorted to becoming very controlling with me and (as I found out later) cyber stalking and harassing her little sister.



I finally found out about the whole thing after seeing her at graduation and getting her new number. I confronted him but he assured me that it was a mistake and a misunderstanding and that he was bashed online to the point of self-harm and self-destruction. And... having cared about him for so long and having been close, I'm ashamed to admit that I believed him.



The rose coloured glasses fell off when he tried to force himself on me when we were both in relationships. About a week later I met her sister for the first time since the incident and genuinely saw how scared she was of him. I cut him off immediately.



He was an absolute pariah and honestly I don't think his social life ever fully recovered since his field is so tight knit. Last I heard he changed his name. Occasionally I run into him or he reaches out to reconnect and he will ask me about very specific things happening in my life that he clearly read from my/other friend's socials which weirds me out but I don't engage because the dude's a creep.