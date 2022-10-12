#1 I ran away from home at age 16. No money, no car no phone. I managed to make it to the interstate highway after walking for hours. I didn't plan this out as I didn't even have a sack of personal belongings. A couple more hours of walking and a biker on a huge hog pulls up behind me. He asked me what in the world I'm doing and I tell him. He then says hop on!

#2 Oops, continued! So I hop on the back and my little kid arms wrap around his huge belly. What a sight for everyone on the highway and then when we arrive back to my house, my brother's met my new friend.