The title explains it all, I need a laugh.

#1

I ran away from home at age 16. No money, no car no phone. I managed to make it to the interstate highway after walking for hours. I didn't plan this out as I didn't even have a sack of personal belongings. A couple more hours of walking and a biker on a huge hog pulls up behind me. He asked me what in the world I'm doing and I tell him. He then says hop on!

#2

Oops, continued! So I hop on the back and my little kid arms wrap around his huge belly. What a sight for everyone on the highway and then when we arrive back to my house, my brother's met my new friend.

#3

My friend was holding all our stuff (a flag, a violin, a trombone, a wooden rifle, 3 backpacks) and we were walking to the bathroom bc she had to go and she tripped in a hole, she fell onto everything and peed her pants a little bit. We will never let her forget it.

